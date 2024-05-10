Top Indian opposition leader released on bail by court enabling him to campaign in elections

NEW DELHI (AP) — A top Indian opposition leader has been freed from jail on interim bail by the Supreme Court nearly seven weeks after his arrest in a bribery case. The court ordered Arvind Kejriwal’s temporary release enabling him to campaign in the country’s national election until the voting ends on June 1. India’s financial investigation agency arrested him in March accusing him of accepting 1 billion rupees ($12 million) in bribes from liquor contractors nearly two years ago. He dismissed the charge as politically motivated and India’s opposition parties called it a political move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government against one of his rivals during the election. Kejriwal is the top elected official in the city of New Delhi.

