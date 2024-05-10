Trump heading to Jersey Shore to rally ‘mega crowd’ in weekend break from hush money trial

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Donald Trump is heading to the Jersey Shore after a long week in court. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee expects to draw what his campaign is calling a “mega crowd” to a Saturday evening rally in the southern New Jersey resort town of Wildwood. That’s 150 miles south of the New York City courthouse where he has been forced to spend most weekdays sitting quietly through his felony hush money trial. The beachfront rally may end up being among the largest ever for a presidential candidate known for drawing huge crowds. His campaign says it’s designed to serve as a show of force at a critical moment for Trump.

By STEVE PEOPLES and MIKE CATALINI Associated Press

