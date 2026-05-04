Breezy and mild weather to continue into Tuesday ahead of big warmup

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been a calmer start to the day compared to yesterday, but winds are set to keep building... especially into the evening.

We're keeping a close eye on air quality after we encountered periods of hazardous yesterday. Thanks to the calmer morning, we're seeing just a small pocket of moderate air quality so far this afternoon. All wash roads reopened this morning through Palm Springs, as well.

A Wind Advisory, in beige, remains active through the San Gorgonio Pass and in Desert Hot Springs until 9:00 p.m. this evening. An Air Quality Alert, highlighted in gold, is also in place until midnight for the Coachella Valley.

Tonight, gusty conditions are once again expected around dinnertime. Expect wind gusts around 25-45 MPH on the desert floor. The winds stay strong overnight, but taper off into the morning.

We're likely to see calmer conditions until just after lunchtime, when afternoon winds start to pick up again. Note that the current advisories in place don't last through Tuesday (as of now), but we're still likely to see elevated breezes through the night.

Temperatures tomorrow are expected to be even cooler than today. We should see highs in the mid to upper 70s across the valley. Enjoy these below-average conditions, because as quickly as they arrived, they'll soon be replaced by more warmth!

Wednesday is a day of transition as the area of low pressure leaves our area. High pressure builds back starting on Thursday, leading to drastically warmer temperatures just under the 100°F mark. By next weekend, we're eyeing highs well into the triple digits!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!