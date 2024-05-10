US plans to impose major new tariffs on EVs, other Chinese green energy imports, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is planning to announce new tariffs on electric vehicles, semiconductors, solar equipment and medical supplies imported from China. That’s according to a U.S. official and another person familiar with the plan. The tariffs on electric vehicles, in particular, could quadruple — from the existing 25 percent to 100 percent. The people familiar with the plan spoke on condition of anonymity because they had not been authorized to get ahead of the formal announcement.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN, SEUNG MIN KIM, AAMER MADHANI and DIDI TANG Associated Press

