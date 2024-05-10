WABC Radio suspends Rudy Giuliani for flouting ban on discussing discredited 2020 election claims

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani has been suspended from WABC Radio and his daily show canceled over his violation of a ban on discussing discredited 2020 election claims. The former New York City mayor says the station’s ban was overly broad and “a clear violation of free speech.” Giuliani issued a statement saying he had heard of WABC Radio owner John Catsimatidis’ decision through “a leak” to The New York Times. He said he hadn’t been informed before Thursday of the ban. Catsimatidis confirmed his decision to The Associated Press.

