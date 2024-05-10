Woman was living inside rooftop grocery store sign with computer and coffee maker for a year

Police in Michigan say a startling discovery was made on the roof of a Michigan grocery store: A woman was living inside the store sign for roughly a year. Contractors who were on the roof of a Family Fare store in Midland found the 34-year-old in late April. The sign has attic-like space with a door. Inside, the woman had a computer, desk, printer and coffee maker. She was able to get power with an extension cord. Police aren’t certain how she regularly got up on the roof. An officer says the woman was cooperative and quickly agreed to leave. No charges were pursued. The store’s operator, SpartanNash, says affordable housing is a national issue.

