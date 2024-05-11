A fire burns down almost an entire shopping center housing 1,400 outlets in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A fire broke out in a vast shopping center housing 1,400 shops and service outlets in the Bialoleka district in Poland’s capital. The fire brigade said Sunday more than 80% of the center was on fire, and rescue operations were being carried out by 50 teams, including chemical and environmental rescue specialists. Footage aired by private broadcaster TVN24 showed thick black smoke rising over the area. A police spokesperson told the news agency PAP there were no injuries reported.

