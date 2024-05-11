Eisenhower Health celebrated its staff with ‘Nursing Excellence Awards Ceremony’

This week is National Nurses Week and Eisenhower Health celebrated its staff tonight with its Nursing Excellence Awards ceremony.

10 members of Eisenhower Health's team were recognized. Awards included "innovation and creativity in nursing practice" and "care coordination."

Nurse Stephen Merritt is Eisenhower Health's "2024 Nurse of the Year."

"When I was in high school I did not know I was gonna be a nurse. It was not part of my game plan. I got hired in the hospital and I was just starting as a transporter, just moving people around, helping. I said, hey, I like this so to ultimately go the pathway of being a nurse and to help people on the extreme level of life or death situation. It's a blessing and an honor, and as stressful and tough as it might be, I would never change it for anything in the world. it's a very unique opportunity," said Stephen Merritt, RN, 2024 Eisenhower Health Nurse of the Year.

Local hospitals have been hosting events to honor hard-working nurses in the valley.

The week culminates on Sunday, May 12, which is Florence Nightingale's birthday. Nightingale was a 19th-century nurse who's considered the founder of modern nursing.