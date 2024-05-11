Firebirds’ families and fans help fuel one of the most loyal fandoms in AHL Hockey

Firebirds fans left Acrisure Arena Friday night with full hearts after defeating the Calgary Wranglers.

After speaking to the the Firebirds' families and the faithful fans, there’s no denying we have some of the best fans in AHL Hockey.

In the span of two season, the Firebirds' fandom has become more of a Firebirds' family.

The Firebirds wives themselves have built a sisterhood of support.

"I'm due in about three weeks," said Alexis McCormick, wife of Captain, Max McCormick. "Haley Poturalski is due any second now. Then Maggie Shore and Casandra Olofsson are both due in August."

It's safe to say they’re anticipating more than just the calder cup this season!

"People are trying to guess her name. She's a girl," added McCormick.

The dedication to the firebirds and their players is unlike any other fandom.

Several season ticket holders including Leticia Rodriguez tell me they haven’t missed a game all season.

"You know, we're just lucky to have this. I had just recently retired. And this has been our go to place," said Rodriguez.

From cherishing firebirds families to making to creating faithful friendships along the way, the Firebirds' love is burning hot this season.

"It's the fans. The fans are amazing, and you get to know people in your section and you become friends and family with them," said Firebirds' faithful fan, Sherri Bevan.

You could see the team spirit from miles away. Fans were decked out in their best firebirds gear, from posters, to jerseys and even firebirds shoes!

"I actually made her in preparation, just a little baby onesie." said McCormick. "I bedazzled it so she's ready to go if she makes her appearance. Hopefully they're still going, and she can rock that to a game."