New Mexico governor seeks hydrogen investment with trip to Netherlands

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The governor of New Mexico has announced plans to court new investments in hydrogen fuel development at a business summit in the Netherlands over the coming week. In a news release Friday, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she’ll lead a delegation to an industry summit exhibition in the port city of Rotterdam seeking the “opportunity to sell New Mexico as a dynamic and thriving place for hydrogen industry investment.” Lujan Grisham has been a vocal proponent of investments in hydrogen as a transition fuel that can replace fossil fuels with cleaner-burning hydrogen for vehicles, manufacturing and generating electricity. Some environmentalists call hydrogen a false solution because it frequently relies on natural gas as a fuel source.

