One person dead in La Quinta traffic collision

Cal Fire responded to a solo vehicle car crash just after 2:00 a.m. on Monroe Street and Airport Boulevard in La Quinta.

Firefighters found the vehicle overturned on its roof when they arrived on scene. One person was killed prior to the arrival of first responders.

There is currently no word on the condition of any others involved in the crash.

The incident is being investigated by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

