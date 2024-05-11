Report: Trump may face a $100 million-plus tax bill if he loses IRS audit fight over Chicago tower

WASHINGTON (AP) — A report by The New York Times and ProPublica says former President Donald Trump may face an IRS bill in excess of $100 million after a government audit indicates he double-dipped on tax losses tied to a Chicago skyscraper. The published report draws on a yearslong audit and public filings. Trump’s presidential campaign provided a statement in son Eric Trump’s name saying the IRS inquiry “was settled years ago, only to be brought back to life once my father ran for office. We are confident in our position.” At issue are losses related to the Trump International Hotel and Tower, which opened in 2009.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.