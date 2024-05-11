Sudan’s military fends off an attack by paramilitary forces on a major Darfur city

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military and allied armed groups have staved off an attack by a paramilitary group and Arab militias on a major city in the western region of Darfur. The attack on Friday was the latest by the Arab-dominated Rapid Support Forces against el-Fasher, the provincial capital of North Darfur province. It’s he last city that is still held by the military in the sprawling Darfur region. Sudan’s conflict began in April last year when tensions between the leaders of the military and the RSF exploded into open fighting. Darfur witnessed some of the worst atrocities in the war, with the RSF taking control of many cities and towns across the region.

