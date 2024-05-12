A suspect is being sought in shooting death of an Ohio police officer, officials say

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio police officer was shot and killed while answering a disturbance call over the weekend. Police in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid said officers were dispatched just before 10 p.m. Saturday to a home and the officer was shot and later died at a hospital. Ohio’s attorney general, Dave Yost, identified the officer as Jacob Derbin and said he was in his first year with the department. He vowed that the person responsible will be found and “will receive the full measure of justice.” The Ohio attorney general’s office posted photos online of a 24-year-old suspect and a car being sought.

