Actor Steve Buscemi is OK after being punched in the face in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Steve Buscemi’s publicist says he is OK after the “Boardwalk Empire” star was punched in the face by a man on a New York City street. Police and his publicist say the 66-year-old was assaulted late Wednesday morning in Manhattan. He was sent to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye. The New York Police Department put out a nameless statement on the assault Wednesday. Buscemi’s representative confirmed Sunday that the unidentified assault victim in the police statement was the actor. The police department says there have been no arrests and the investigation is continuing.

