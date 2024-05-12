Apartment building partially collapses in a Russian border city after shelling. At least 13 killed

An apartment building has partially collapsed in the Russian border city of Belgorod, and officials say at least 13 people have been killed and 20 others injured. Authorities blamed Ukrainian shelling for the building’s destruction Sunday. Online footage showed rescuers searching for survivors among the remnants of the building’s stairwell. The rescue teams then fled the scene as part of the roof crashed to the ground. Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement that the 10-story building had been hit by Ukrainian shelling. Ukrainian officials never acknowledge responsibility for attacks on Russian territory or the Crimean Peninsula.

By The Associated Press

