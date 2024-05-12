Authorities: Ohio police officer killed after being ‘ambushed’ on disturbance call; suspect sought

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio police officer was shot and killed after being “ambushed” while answering a disturbance call over the weekend. Police in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid said officers were dispatched just before 10 p.m. Saturday to a home. The officer, whose name wasn’t immediately released, died at a hospital. The Ohio attorney general’s office posted photos online of a 24-year-old suspect and a car being sought. Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the search.

