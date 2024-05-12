Controlled demolition at Baltimore bridge collapse site postponed due to weather

BALTIMORE (AP) — The controlled demolition of the largest remaining steel span of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has been postponed because of weather conditions. The explosives are now expected to be detonated Monday evening. The steel span landed on the bow of a massive container ship that lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s support columns shortly after leaving Baltimore on March 26. Since then, the ship has been stuck amid the wreckage and Baltimore’s busy port has been closed to most maritime traffic. The controlled demolition will allow the ship Dali to be refloated and restore traffic through the port.

