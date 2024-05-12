Election deniers: West Virginia voters must pick from GOP candidates who still dispute 2020 election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican primary voters will have a hard time finding a major candidate on the ballot in any statewide race who openly acknowledges President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. Embracing or skirting the line on election denialism has become an unspoken check-off among Republicans running for governor and Congress in one of states most loyal to Donald Trump. The slate of candidates in Tuesday’s primary includes a convicted Jan. 6 insurrectionist as well as the sons of two GOP members of West Virginia’s congressional delegation.

By LEAH WILLINGHAM and JOHN RABY Associated Press

