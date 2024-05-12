Federal agency says a second, if weaker, solar storm surge is likely Sunday

A U.S. government agency said a weaker repeat of Saturday’s powerful solar storm is likely on Sunday. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that “coronal mass ejections” — clouds of solar plasma that on Saturday led to reports of power grid irregularities and degradation of high-frequency communications and global positioning systems, will slam into the Earth’s magnetic field and outer atmosphere. The Saturday storm put on an amazing skyward light show worldwide overnight, leading to minor disruptions to the electric power grid, communications and satellite positioning systems. Brilliant purple, green, yellow and pink hues of the Northern Lights were reported worldwide.

By TOM KRISHER, JOSH FUNK and MARCIA DUNN Associated Press

