India’s mammoth election is more than halfway done as millions begin voting in fourth round

SAMASTIPUR, India (AP) — Millions of Indians across 96 constituencies are casting their ballots as the country’s gigantic, six-week-long election edges past its halfway mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term with an eye on winning a supermajority in Parliament. Monday’s polling in the fourth round of the multi-phase national elections offers crucial seats for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra and Bihar states. Most polls predict a win for Modi’s BJP, which is up against a broad opposition alliance. The staggered election will run until June 1 before votes are counted on June 4. Almost 970 million voters will cast their ballots in this election, more than 10% of the world’s population.

