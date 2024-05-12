Mass shooting causes deaths in crime-ridden township on southern edge of Mexico City, officials say

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say a mass shooting in a mountain township beset by crime just south of Mexico City resulted in several deaths. Local and state officials did not give a specific death toll, saying Sunday only that there were some deaths. Local media reported that eight people were slain. The government of the state of Morelos near Mexico City said the attack occurred late Saturday in Huitzilac. The forested mountain township has been plagued by illegal loggers, kidnappers and drug gangs because it provides the closest rural hideout near Mexico’s capital. The town’s mayor called the attack “a terrible violent act” and said “several people” were killed.

