Michael Cohen: A challenging star witness in Donald Trump’s hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen is the most central witness for prosecutors in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial. But Trump’s fixer-turned-foe is also as challenging a star witness as they come. He’s expected to take the stand on Monday and offer jurors an insider’s view of the dealings at the heart of the case. The now-disbarred lawyer has a long history with Trump and has become a relentless Trump critic. There are question’s about Cohen’s credibility. He’s pleaded guilty to lying to Congress and a bank, but recently claimed under oath that he wasn’t truthful even in admitting to some of those falsehoods. Prosecutors says he’s just one piece of their case against Trump.

By JENNIFER PELTZ and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

