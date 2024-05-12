Michael Cohen: A challenging star witness in Donald Trump’s hush money trial
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen is the most central witness for prosecutors in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial. But Trump’s fixer-turned-foe is also as challenging a star witness as they come. He’s expected to take the stand on Monday and offer jurors an insider’s view of the dealings at the heart of the case. The now-disbarred lawyer has a long history with Trump and has become a relentless Trump critic. There are question’s about Cohen’s credibility. He’s pleaded guilty to lying to Congress and a bank, but recently claimed under oath that he wasn’t truthful even in admitting to some of those falsehoods. Prosecutors says he’s just one piece of their case against Trump.