Rescuers free 2 horses stuck in the mud in Connecticut
LEBANON, Conn. (AP) — Two horses stuck deep in the mud for hours are free after being pulled out by more than a dozen rescuers in Connecticut. The animals emerged tired, but safe. Members of the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department who responded to the call Saturday afternoon found the horses partially on their sides with their legs covered by mud. Dozens of rescuers worked to clear an escape path and position sleds under the animals so they could be pulled out. More than a dozen people pulled the horses free using the sleds and rope.