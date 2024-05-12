Suspect in shooting death of an Ohio police officer is found dead after stand off, officials say

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio police officer was shot and killed while answering a disturbance call over the weekend. Police in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid say officers were dispatched just before 10 p.m. Saturday to a home and the officer was shot and later died at a hospital. Ohio’s attorney general, Dave Yost, identifies the officer as Jacob Derbin and says he was in his first year with the department. Police say the 24-year-old suspect, Deshawn Vaughn, was found dead after a stand off with law enforcement.

