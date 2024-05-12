What to stream this week: Billie Eilish and Zayn Malik albums, ‘Bridgerton,’ and ‘American Fiction’

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include new music from Billie Eilish and Zayn Malik, the Oscar-winning “American Fiction” lands on Prime Video and “Bridgerton” returns to Netflix. Josh Brolin leads “Outer Range,” a Western about neighboring ranchers battling for land, while André Holland plays Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton in the new series “The Big Cigar” for Apple TV+. And 21 years isn’t that much time on a cosmic scale, but for fans of the science fiction epic Homeworld — who have waited since 2003 since the last full-blown installment — it has been an eternity, one that ends with Homeworld 3.

