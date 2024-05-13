2 injured loggerhead turtles triumphantly crawl into the Atlantic after rehabbing in Florida

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A crowd cheered and took photos as two loggerhead sea turtles slowly made their way through the sand and into the Atlantic Ocean. Monday’s turtle release marked the end of their rehabilitation at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Florida. One of the turtles, Cayman, arrived at the center on Feb. 6, in need of surgery to repair a front left flipper that had become entangled in fishing line. Veterinarian Heather Barron says Cayman recovered remarkably well. The other, named Finley, had a fishing hook embedded in his shoulder when he arrived on April 27 and went through a round of antibiotics.

By CODY JACKSON and FREIDA FRISARO Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.