3 men charged in the UK with assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service

LONDON (AP) — London’s Metropolitan Police say three men have been charged with assisting Hong Kong intelligence services and with foreign interference. The men will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged under the National Security Act with assisting a foreign intelligence service. The head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said Monday that police do not believe there is a “wider threat” to the offenses and urged people not to speculate further now that the men have been charged.

