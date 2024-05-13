A new Democratic ad campaign targets one of Trump’s most loyal blocs: Rural voters
By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A Democratic group is rolling out a new $140 million ad campaign that aims to chip away at Donald Trump’s support among rural voters, one of his most loyal voting blocs. The ads from American Bridge 21st Century will begin airing Monday in the northern battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. The group is targeting swing voters living in exurban and rural areas in smaller media markets that are less saturated with political advertising. They hope to reach voters, especially women, who may be on the fence and could decide the outcome of November’s election.