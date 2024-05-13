Abuse victim advocates pushing Missouri AG to investigate Christian boarding schools

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Advocates for victims of abuse at Missouri boarding schools are urging the state’s attorney general to launch an investigation, work with local prosecutors and take other steps aimed at stemming the tide of abuse. Three Christian boarding schools in southern Missouri have shut down since 2020 amid wide-ranging abuse allegations levied by current and former students. Several people affiliated with those schools are facing criminal charges, but advocates worry that more abuse is going unpunished. They gathered Monday outside Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s St. Louis office to demand action. Messages seeking comment were left with Bailey’s office.

