Arthur Irving, who grew his family’s oil business and was one of Canada’s richest men, dies at 93

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick (AP) — Canadian billionaire Arthur L. Irving has died at 93 after a life spent growing the oil business his father founded. Irving was one of Canada’s richest citizens and the second-born son of Canadian industrialist K.C. Irving. The company said he died Monday surrounded by his family. Forbes Magazine listed Arthur Irving as being among the top 10 richest Canadians in 2023. At the time of his death, he had an estimated net worth of US$6.4 billion, which includes a Saint John, New Brunswick, refinery that is Canada’s largest, along with the Whitegate refinery in Ireland.

