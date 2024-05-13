Australian judge says it is unreasonable to require X to hide video of church stabbing for all users

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge says it would be unreasonable for the country’s internet safety watchdog to require social platform X to hide video of a bishop being stabbed in a Sydney church from all of its users around the world. Australian Federal Court Justice Geoffrey Kennett on Tuesday published his reasons for the decision a day earlier on the video of the stabbing of the Assyrian Orthodox bishop on April 15. The company rebranded by billionaire Elon Musk when he bought Twitter last year was alone among social media platforms in disobeying Australia’s eSafety Commission’s removal notice on April 26 that required them take down the video of what Australian authorities have declared a terrorist act.

