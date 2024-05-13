Cathedral City to host annual State of the City address

Cathedral City will host their 2024 State of the City, Business Awards and Business Expo with The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, May 14.

According to city representatives, the annual event, “... offers a review of economic activity from the previous year, as well as future development and plans significant to the business community.”

The address will include Tropical Storm Hilary road repair updates, the city’s current business landscape, the 10th annual International Hot Air Balloon Festival, a new park in the Dream Homes neighborhood, public safety and more.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Golf Resort.

Registration for the event is closed as of Monday, May 13.

Stay with News Channel 3 on air and online for any major developments from Tuesday’s address.