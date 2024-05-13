Fires used as weapon of war in Sudan destroyed or damaged 72 villages last month, study says

CAIRO (AP) — A study says that fires resulting from the fighting in Sudan destroyed or damaged 72 villages last month in the country’s west — more than in any other month since the conflict erupted in mid-April last year. Sudan Witness project run by the U.K.-based nonprofit Center for Information Resilience said in a report on Monday that the new number brings the total of settlements hit by fire in Sudan to 201 since the war started. The report highlights the use of fire as a weapon of war. The number of fires surged particularly in el-Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur state, one of five states that make up the Darfur region.

