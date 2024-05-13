German court backs intelligence agency’s designation of far-right party as suspected extremist case

BERLIN (AP) — A court has ruled that Germany’s domestic intelligence agency was justified in designating the far-right Alternative for Germany as a suspected case of extremism, rejecting an appeal from the opposition party. The administrative court in Muenster ruled in favor of the BfV intelligence agency on Monday, upholding a 2022 decision by a lower court in Cologne. Alternative for Germany, or AfD, has rejected the designation strongly. The party could still appeal the verdict at a federal court. AfD was formed in 2013 and has moved steadily to the right over the years.

