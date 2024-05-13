Gucci hosts star-studded cruise collection fashion show in London’s Tate Modern

LONDON (AP) — Luxury Italian fashion house Gucci has hosted a star-studded cruise collection catwalk at London’s Tate Modern museum. For one night only, the Thames-side modern art museum’s industrial interior was transformed into a lush green jungle and the hottest fashion ticket in town. Actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott and singers Dua Lipa and Solange Knowles were among celebrities perched on the front row. Also in attendance were Salma Hayek and her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, who is chair and CEO of Kering, Gucci’s parent company. It’s a big-budget event and the first cruise collection by Sabato De Sarno, who was named Gucci’s creative director last year.

