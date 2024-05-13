K-pop fans around globe rally for climate and environment goals

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Fans of Korean pop bands around the world are increasingly channeling their millions-strong online community into climate and environmental activism. One group, Kpop4Climate, has joined other climate organizations to rally K-pop fans for climate causes such as urging K-pop entertainers to cut back on waste, petitioning companies to drop business deals linked to coal and raising awareness about other climate-related issues. After Kpop4Climate petitioned South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co., it scrapped a deal linked to coal power plants in Indonesia. The ability to quickly organize a large, dedicated group has made K-pop fans an increasingly influential online lobby for protests and promotingyikes causes that have included the Black Lives Matter movement.

