Kentucky governor to speak out against strict abortion ban in neighboring Tennessee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is planning a trip to Tennessee next month to speak out against the neighboring state’s sweeping abortion ban. It’s the latest sign that Beshear is looking to improve his party’s prospects in Republican territory and build up his own name recognition. Beshear campaigned against his state’s near-total abortion ban in winning reelection last year. He will speak in Nashville at an event called “Championing Reproductive Freedom.” He will be joined by Hadley Duvall. She was featured in a campaign ad that linked Beshear’s GOP challenger last year to Kentucky’s abortion law, which lacks exceptions for rape or incest.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.