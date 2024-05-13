Roaring Kitty is back and so are meme stocks. GameStop and AMC surge like it’s 2021
Associated Press
The man at the center of the pandemic meme stock craze returned to the social platform X for the first time in three years and sent prices of those stocks surging overnight. Keith Gill, better known as “Roaring Kitty,” posted an image Sunday of a man sitting forward in his chair, a meme used by gamers when things are getting serious. GameStop, which Gill turned into a hot stock after pitching the company on Reddit, is a video game retailer that in 2021 was struggling as consumers switched rapidly from discs to digital downloads. Shares of GameStop, which have faded steadily since 2021, jumped nearly 70% at the opening bell Monday and AMC Entertainment Holdings, another meme stock, leapt 23%.