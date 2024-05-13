Roku will stream weekly MLB game on Sundays. Viewers won’t need one of the service’s devices

Roku will carry Major League Baseball games on Sundays beginning this week. Viewers will be able to watch for free and not be required to use a Roku device. Roku secured multi-year rights for MLB Sunday Leadoff games beginning with the Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. The telecasts will be produced in collaboration with local broadcast teams. Viewers without a Roku device can stream the games on the Roku Channel app, which is free and available on Amazon Fire devices, Samsung TVs and Google TVs. It is also accessible via therokuchannel.com with no log-in required.

By The Associated Press

