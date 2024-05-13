Truck driver accused of intentionally killing Utah officer had been holding a woman against her will

A truck driver accused of intentionally killing a police officer during a traffic stop on a Utah highway had been holding a woman against her will inside the cab of his truck. Michael Aaron Jayne is accused of driving his rig into Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser on May 5 while the officer was helping a woman who had escaped from the sleeper section of Jayne’s semitrailer. Hooser’s friends, family and fellow officers honored him at a public funeral on Monday. Jayne was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder targeting a law enforcement officer, kidnapping, burglary, vehicle theft and failure to respond to officers’ signal to stop.

