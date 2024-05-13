Ukraine’s first lady and foreign minister visit Russia-friendly Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has arrived on a surprise visit to Russia-friendly Serbia, together with first lady Olena Zelenska. He held talks in Belgrade in a sign of warming relations between the two states. In his first visit to Serbia since the start of the Russian aggression on Ukraine in 2022, Kuleba on Monday met new Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic. Later Monday, he is to meet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Although Serbia has condemned the Russian aggression on Ukraine, it has refused to join international sanctions against Moscow and has instead maintained warm and friendly relations with its traditional Slavic ally.

