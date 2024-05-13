US energy panel approves rule to expand transmission of renewable power

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal energy regulators have approved a rule to expand the amount of renewable energy such as wind and solar power that is transmitted to the electric grid. Transmission of clean energy is a key part of President Joe Biden’s goal to eliminate carbon emissions economy-wide by 2050. Monday’s rule approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is intended to boost the nation’s aging power grid to meet surging demand fueled by huge data centers, electrification of vehicles and buildings, artificial intelligence and other uses. The increased demand comes as coal-fired power plants continue to retire and the grid is increasingly tested by extreme weather events driven by climate change.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.