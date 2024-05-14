2 French prison officers killed and 3 injured in an attack on a prison van in Normandy
PARIS (AP) — An attack on a prison convoy in northwestern France has left two prison officers dead and three others seriously injured. An inmate escaped. The attack prompted a significant law enforcement operation in the northwestern region of France as authorities worked to secure the area and apprehend the assailants. The assault took place late Tuesday morning on the A154 freeway, which has since been closed. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin says several hundred police officers and gendarmes were mobilized to apprehend the assailants and the escaped convict, identified as Mohamed Amra. He was under high surveillance and had recently been sentenced for burglary.