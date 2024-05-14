Appeal judges voice doubts about ruling on transgender woman’s admission into Wyoming sorority

DENVER (AP) — Appeal judges are having doubts about whether they can rule on a transgender woman’s admission into a University of Wyoming sorority. The admission of Artemis Langford into the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority prompted a lawsuit from six other sorority members last year. After hearing from both sides in the case, the three-judge U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals took the arguments under advisement without ruling Tuesday. The lawsuit claims sorority rules don’t allow transgender women. The sorority says it has wide leeway to interpret those rules. The judges quizzed attorneys on whether they could decide the case or if it could be refiled in a lower court.

