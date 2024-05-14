Austrian court says convicted rapist Josef Fritzl can be moved to prison from psychiatric detention

BERLIN (AP) — An Austrian court has ruled that a man who kept his daughter captive for 24 years, raped her thousands of times and fathered seven children with her, can be moved from psychiatric detention to a regular prison. The decision on Monday follows a legal back-and-forth on Josef Fritzl’s future. The state court in Krems said Tuesday the 89-year-old can be moved as he no longer poses the kind of danger that requires keeping him in psychiatric detention. The decision was made based on a hearing with Fritzl as well as reports by forensic and psychiatric experts. The court said, however, that he can’t be released from detention altogether.

