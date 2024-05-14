Biden hikes tariffs on Chinese EVs, solar cells, steel, aluminum — and snipes at Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says in defending his new tariffs on Chinese products that China’s government subsidies ensure its companies don’t have to turn a profit, giving them an unfair advantage in global trade. The Democratic president on Tuesday slapped tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, advanced batteries, solar cells, steel, aluminum and medical equipment — taking potshots at presidential rival Donald Trump along the way as he embraced a strategy that’s increasing friction between the world’s two largest economies. The Chinese foreign ministry lashed out at the announcement. The tariffs come during a heated campaign between Democrat Biden and Republican predecessor Trump, both of them trying to show who’s tougher on China.

By JOSH BOAK, FATIMA HUSSEIN, PAUL WISEMAN and DIDI TANG Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.