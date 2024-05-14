Biden hikes tariffs on Chinese EVs, solar cells, steel, aluminum — and snipes at Trump
By JOSH BOAK, FATIMA HUSSEIN, PAUL WISEMAN and DIDI TANG
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says in defending his new tariffs on Chinese products that China’s government subsidies ensure its companies don’t have to turn a profit, giving them an unfair advantage in global trade. The Democratic president on Tuesday slapped tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, advanced batteries, solar cells, steel, aluminum and medical equipment — taking potshots at presidential rival Donald Trump along the way as he embraced a strategy that’s increasing friction between the world’s two largest economies. The Chinese foreign ministry lashed out at the announcement. The tariffs come during a heated campaign between Democrat Biden and Republican predecessor Trump, both of them trying to show who’s tougher on China.