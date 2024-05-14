Blaze on north end of Aguanga burns 13 acres

A brush fire that erupted today alongside Highway 371 on the north end of Aguanga charred roughly 13 acres and prompted closure of the highway before crews stopped the brusher.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 12:33 p.m. adjacent to the northbound side of the two-lane highway, near Janell Drive, roughly three miles southwest of the Cahuilla Indian Reservation, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said multiple engine and hand crews were sent to the location and encountered flames burning at a moderate rate to the south, amid light westerly winds.

One property was in the path of the blaze, but firefighters prevented the flames from threatening it.

Three Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters initiated runs on the brusher shortly after 1 p.m., effectively blunting its progress, according to reports from the scene.

The fire's forward rate of spread was stopped at about 1:50 p.m. Full containment was expected by 4 p.m.

California Highway Patrol officers shut down Highway 371 in both directions at the location for public safety.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.