Brad Knott, backed by Trump, wins Republican runoff for North Carolina congressional district

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brad Knott has overwhelmingly won the Republican primary runoff for the 13th Congressional District in North Carolina. Knott won the nomination over Kelly Daughtry on Tuesday. Daughtry had received the most votes among 14 candidates in the initial March 5 primary, but she didn’t reach the threshold needed to avoid a runoff. Former President Donald Trump backed Knott in early April. Weeks later, Daughtry suspended her campaign, but it was too late to remove her name from the ballot. Knott now takes on Democrat Frank Pierce in November. The 13th is one of three seats the GOP expects to add to the U.S. House from North Carolina this fall, thanks to redistricting.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.