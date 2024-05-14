Cannes kicks off with a Palme d’Or for Meryl Streep and a post-‘Barbie’ fête of Greta Gerwig
By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer
CANNES, France (AP) — Beneath intermittent rainy skies, the Cannes Film Festival opened Tuesday with the presentation of an honorary Palme d’Or for Meryl Streep and the unveiling of Greta Gerwig’s jury, as the French Riviera spectacular kicked off a potentially volatile 77th edition. A 10-day stream of stars began flowing down the Cannes’ red carpet with the opening night film, “The Second Act,” a French comedy starring Lea Seydoux. The festival’s first lengthy standing ovation went to Streep. After Juliette Binoche introduced her in the opening ceremony, Streep alternatively shook her head, fanned herself and danced while the crowd thunderously cheered. The reception was nearly as rapturous for Gerwig, the first American female filmmaker to serve as Cannes jury president.